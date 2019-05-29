Oil India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholder of the company.

Pdf Link: Oil India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Oil India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor