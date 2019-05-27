Oil India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their 502nd Meeting held on 27.05.2019 has inter-alia:

(i) Approved Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 (Standalone and Consolidated). A copy of the Results alongwith the Auditors Report (with unmodified opinion for standalone and consolidated results) are attached.



(ii) Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.75 (Rupees one and seventy five paisa) per share (i.e. 17.50 % on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Final Dividend 2018-19 would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.



The Board Meeting commenced at 12:15 pm and concluded at 06.50 pm.

