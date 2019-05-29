Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing (Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the re-appointment of Mr. Navin Kumar Pansari as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 years with effect from 23rd July, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting. The existing term of appointment of Mr. Pansari expires on 22nd July, 2019.



Disclosure as required under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD ICMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and under regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 in the respect of directors being appointed is enclosed in Annexure-1



Pdf Link: Olympia Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com