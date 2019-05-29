Recommendation of declaration and payment of dividend to the Members of the Company on the privately placed 2,00,000 11% redeemable cumulative Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each for the period upto 30th March, 2019 [from 1st April, 2018 to 30th March, 2019 i.e the date of redemption] and arrears of accumulated Preference dividend upto the end of previous financial year ended 31st March, 2018 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Olympia Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com