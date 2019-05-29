Olympia Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Olympia Industries Limited, at its meeting held on today i.e on 29th May, 2019 has approved the followings:



1) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a statement showing Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2) Auditors Report on Audited Financial results.



3) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulation, 2015 for unmodified Audit Report.



4) Recommendation of declaration and payment of dividend to the Members of the Company on the privately placed 2,00,000 11% redeemable cumulative Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each for the period upto 30th March, 2019 [from 1st April, 2018 to 30th March, 2019 i.e the date of redemption] and arrears of accumulated Preference dividend upto the end of previous financial year ended 31st March, 2018 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



5) Directors Report of the Company for the financial year 2018-2019.



6) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing (Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the re-appointment of Mr. Navin Kumar Pansari as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 years with effect from 23rd July, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting. The existing term of appointment of Mr. Pansari expires on 22nd July, 2019.



Disclosure as required under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD ICMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and under regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 in the respect of directors being appointed is enclosed in Annexure-1

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 7.15 P.M.

Kindly take same on record.



Pdf Link: Olympia Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com