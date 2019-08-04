With reference to our letter No.OCL/BSE/2019-20/48, dated 11.07.2019 informing the BSE Ltd. about the default in EMI Payment of Rs.0.1564 Crores on 10.07.2019 in respect of the Term Loan, we wish to inform now that the above said Term Loan EMI amount of Rs.0.1564 Crores (Principal-Rs.0.1153 Crores and Interest - Rs.0.0411 Crores) (Total Rs.15,64,313/-) has been paid on 01.08.2019 to the Loan Lender ICICI Bank and there is no default amount payable to the above Bank as on date.

Kindly take the above on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.



For Olympic Cards Limited.

Managing Director.





Pdf Link: Olympic Cards Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) (Updates) (Loan EMI ICICI Made Good).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com