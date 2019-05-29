Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please be informed that Mr. Mahesh Kuwalekar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from 28th May, 2019 as a Company Secretary of the Company and consequently he shall cease to be the Compliance Officer of the Company.

Pdf Link: Olympic Oil Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

