OMAXE LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

We wish to inform you that Ms. Seema Salwan, Non- Executive & Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company and consequently, from all the Board Committees of the Company vide her resignation letter dated August 2, 2019 with immediate effect, because her professional commitments are becoming too engrossing and occupying due to which she will not able to devote further time on the Board of the Company. Further, she has also confirmed that there is no other material reason for her resignation.

We request you to take the above on record.

Published on August 03, 2019
