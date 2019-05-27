Omaxe Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the final dividend of 0.1% on 25,00,00,000 0.1% Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible, Redeemable Preference

Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each and Re. 0.70 per share (7%) only to Public Shareholders on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-

each.



Pdf Link: OMAXE LTD. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on Sept 26, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com