OMAXE LTD. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on Sept 26, 2019)

Omaxe Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the final dividend of 0.1% on 25,00,00,000 0.1% Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible, Redeemable Preference
Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each and Re. 0.70 per share (7%) only to Public Shareholders on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-
each.

Pdf Link: OMAXE LTD. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on Sept 26, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Omaxe Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.