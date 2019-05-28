This is to inform you that the matter related to non-compliance with the requirements pertaining to composition of Board under Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and fine imposed by the Stock Exchanges (BSE & NSE) for the same, was placed before the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2019.



The Board was also informed that Mr. Gurnam Singh & Ms. Seema Salwan were appointed as Additional Directors (Non-Executive & Independent) w.e.f February 12, 2019 & April 4, 2019 respectively. Hence, the composition of Board is now in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions.



The Board considered the matter and took note of the same.



Pdf Link: OMAXE LTD. - Intimation Of Comments Made By Board Of Directors On Non-Compliance With The Requirements Pertaining To Composition Of Board

