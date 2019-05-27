OMAXE LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/ Madam,



Please note that inter alia, the following matters were considered/ reviewed/ noted/ approved in the meeting(s) of Board of Directors:



1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Subsidiaries under Section129 of the Companies Act, 2013 were considered and approved.



2. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Financial Results of last quarter were considered and approved by the Board.



3. The Board reviewed and took note of Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements being submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s B S D & Co., Chartered Accountants for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.



4. The Board reviewed and took note of Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results being submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s B S D & Co., Chartered Accountants for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.



5. The Board considered and approved the Boards Report along with annexures thereto, Business Responsibility Report, Report on Corporate Governance along with Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.



6. The Board considered and recommended the final dividend of 0.1% on 25,00,00,000 0.1% Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible, Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each and Re. 0.70 per share (7%) only to Public Shareholders on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.



7. The Board considered and approved the appointment of M/s S.K. Bhatt & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2019-20.



8. The Board considered and recommended the remuneration of M/s S.K. Bhatt & Associates, Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2019-20 for the ratification by the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.



9. The Board considered and recommended the Private Placement of Non-Convertible Debentures and/or other Debt Securities for an aggregate amount of Rs.500 Crores for the approval of shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.



10. The Board considered and approved the notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26th day of September, 2019



The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. with a vote of thanks to the Chair.



Pdf Link: OMAXE LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com