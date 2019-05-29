Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. - Change In Secretarial Auditors

Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Anirudh Kumar Tanvar (Membership No. A23145) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-2020 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in place of retiring Secretarial Auditor Mrs. Bijal Nagda, (Membership No. A26296).

Pdf Link: Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. - Change In Secretarial Auditors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor