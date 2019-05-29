Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 inter-alia, considered the following businesses among others:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Ratification of appointment of Mr. Krishankumar Bhajanlal Rathi (DIN: 00156061) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years.

3. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ravi Kumar Kishan Chand Seth (DIN: 02427404) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2019.

4. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Anirudh Kumar Tanvar (Membership No. A23145) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-2020.

