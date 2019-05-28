Omkar Overseas Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, which Commenced at 05:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:00 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda:

1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2019 along with report of Statutory Auditors.

Published on May 28, 2019
