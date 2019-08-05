Dear Sir,



Please find enclosed herewith copy of newspapers, one in vernacular language and one in English, in which advertisement for convening the Board Meeting, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019, pursuant to regulation 33 of the of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 has been given.



Pdf Link: Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com