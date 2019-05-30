Dear Sir,



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held on 30th May, 2019 has Considered and approved:



1)Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results by Statutory auditor of the Company and Statement of Asset and Liabilities of the Company.



2)Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Discloser Requirement) Regulation 2015.





Pdf Link: Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com