Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we herewith enclose a Statement of Utilization of Preferential Issue Proceeds as on 30th June, 2019, for the funds raised through Preferential Issue dated 10th July, 2017.



Please further note that pursuant to Regulation 32(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the said Statement was placed before the Audit Committee for its review at the Audit Committee Meeting held on 03rd August, 2019



Pdf Link: Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Of Preferential Issue Proceeds For The Period Ended 30Th June, 2019 In Terms Of Regulation 32(1) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

