Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of the Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) as on 31st March, 2019, in respect of utilization of the proceeds of Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Deviation(s) or Variation(s) in the utilization of the proceeds.



Please further note that pursuant to Regulation 32(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the said Statement was placed before the Audit Committee for its review at the Audit Committee Meeting held on 30th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Onesource Techmedia Ltd. - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Of Initial Public Offer Proceeds For The Period Ended 31St March, 2019 In Terms Of Regulation 32(1) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com