Ontic Finserve Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

The company has appointed HITESHBHAI MISTRI (DIN: 07936940) as an Additional Director and LALITKUMAR SHAH (DIN: 07087074) resigned from the board. The effective date for both appointment and resignation is today itself.

Pdf Link: Ontic Finserve Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Ontic Finserve Ltd

