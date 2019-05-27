The company has appointed HITESHBHAI MISTRI (DIN: 07936940) as an Additional Director and LALITKUMAR SHAH (DIN: 07087074) resigned from the board. The effective date for both appointment and resignation is today itself.

Pdf Link: Ontic Finserve Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com