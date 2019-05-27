Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2019 at 03:00 p.m.

Pdf Link: Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
