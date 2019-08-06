In compliance Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has issued an advertisement regarding intimation of ensuing Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 13th August, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 in the following newspapers published today i.e. 06th August, 2019:



1. Business Standard (English) - circulating in whole or substantially whole of India;

2. Business Standard (Hindi) - circulating in Delhi (NCR).



A copy of the published advertisement is enclosed herewith.



Kindly take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

