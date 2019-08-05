We hereby inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2019 approved the following businesses:

a. Approval for waiver of excess remuneration paid to Managerial Personnel during FY 2016-17



Upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved waiver of excess managerial remuneration paid to Mr. Ashok Gupta, Whole time Director, designated as Executive Chairman, Mr. Hardip Singh, Whole time Director and Mr. Ravinder Zutshi, erstwhile Managing Director of the Company during the Financial Year 2016-17, in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, subject to the approval of Shareholders.

b. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice, Postal Ballot Form, Calendar of Events and related matters





Pdf Link: Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com