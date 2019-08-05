ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Orbit Exports Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 122, 2nd Floor, Mistry Bhavan, Dinshaw Wachha Road, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020, interalia to consider, approve & take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended and in continuation to our letter dated June 30, 2019, the trading window will remain closed from July 01, 2019 to August 15, 2019 (both days inclusive) for declaration of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Pdf Link: Orbit Exports Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 13, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com