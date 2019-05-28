With reference to captioned subject, please find attached herewith copy of newspaper publication of the Extract of audited Financial Result for quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019 published on Tuesday 28th May, 2019 in following News Paper(s):



1.Business Standard (English)

2.Tarun Bharat (Marathi)



Pdf Link: Oricon Enterprises Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com