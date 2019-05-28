Oricon Enterprises Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

With reference to captioned subject, please find attached herewith copy of newspaper publication of the Extract of audited Financial Result for quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019 published on Tuesday 28th May, 2019 in following News Paper(s):

1.Business Standard (English)
2.Tarun Bharat (Marathi)

Pdf Link: Oricon Enterprises Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Oricon Enterprises Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.