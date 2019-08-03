Oricon Enterprises Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In terms of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we furnish herein below information for Issue of Duplicate Share Certificate reported lost/misplaced, details of which are mentioned hereunder:

S.No Name Folio No. Old Certificate No. New Certificate No. Distinctive No. No. of Shares
1. Smt. Shila Jhunjhunwala S005098 376 3440 162286 to 175885 13600

We hope you will find it in order and request you to kindly take the same in your records.

Pdf Link: Oricon Enterprises Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
Oricon Enterprises Ltd

