Orient Cement Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir(s),

Please find attached herewith the copy of notice for Change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company as published in newspapers viz. Business Standard and Utkal Mail.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Orient Cement Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Orient Cement Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.