Orient Green Power Company Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the half-yearly disclosure of Related Party Transactions, on consolidated basis for the half year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Orient Green Power Company Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Orient Green Power Company Ltd

