Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:



a. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2019.

b. Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2019.

c. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results - Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2019.



The Board meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 04.40 p.m



We request you to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Orient Green Power Company Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com