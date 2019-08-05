Orient Green Power Company Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the Twelfth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on 05th August 2019 at 10.05 A.M at Kamakoti Hall, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, 20, Maharajapuram Santhanam Road, T.Nagar, Chennai-600 017, for transacting the businesses as stated in the AGM Notice dated 29th April 2019.



In this connection, we enclose the Summary of the proceedings of the AGM.



The details of consolidated voting results of both the physical ballot and the remote e-voting by the shareholders on all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM will be intimated in the prescribed format under Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, within the prescribed time limits.



