Orient Press Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended Dividend of Rs. 0.75 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2018-19. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Orient Press Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com