Orient Refractories Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 23, 2019)

Orient Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity Share (250%) for the Financial year 2018-19 on equity
shares of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 23, 2019.

Pdf Link: Orient Refractories Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 23, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Orient Refractories Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.