Orient Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity Share (250%) for the Financial year 2018-19 on equity

shares of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 23, 2019.

Pdf Link: Orient Refractories Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 23, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com