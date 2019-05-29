Orient Refractories Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 23, 2019)

Orient Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity Share (250%) for the Financial year 2018-19 on equity
shares of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 23, 2019.

Orient Refractories Ltd

