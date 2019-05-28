Orient Refractories Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of the board meeting held on 28 May 2019

i. Approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019

ii. Recommendation of final dividend

iii. Annual General Meeting and Book Closure

iv. Re-appointment of Dr. Vijay Sharma (DIN:00880113) as an Independent Director

v. Appointment of Ms. Jacqueline Michelle Knox (DIN:08413227) as a Director

vi. The continuation of directorship of Mr. Rama Shanker Bajoria (DIN: 00033727) as an Independent Director of the Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com