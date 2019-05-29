Orient Tradelink Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

kindly take note that Harish B Gupta and Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 022464N) be and hereby appointed as a Statutory Auditors of the company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Mittal Nirbhay & Company Chartered Accountants of the company with effect from 29.05.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com