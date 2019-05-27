Oriental Aromatics Ltd - Board Recommends Final Dividend

Oriental Aromatics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1/- per Equity Share of Rs 5/- each (i.e. 20%) on the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Oriental Aromatics Ltd - Board Recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
