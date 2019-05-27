Oriental Aromatics Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019 had inter-alia considered and approved the following:



1) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 and Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019

2) Appointment of Mr. Parag Satoskar as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 27th May, 2019



3) Recommendation of Final Dividend of ? 1/- per Equity Share of ? 5/- each (i.e. 20%) on the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company



