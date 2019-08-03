This is to inform that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 51(1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has imposed an aggregate penalty of ?1.50 crore (Rupees One Crore Fifty Lakh only) on the Bank for failure to classify and report the account of M/s Kingfisher Airlines Limited as fraud and report the same on CRILC data platform.

The aforesaid penalty is required to be paid within 14 days from the date of receipt of the Order.



Pdf Link: Oriental Bank Of Commerce - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com