This is in furtherance to the intimation dated 22nd May, 2019 of board meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, May 30,2019 at the Registered Office of the Company in New Delhi Following additional agenda item is to be discussed at the said board meeting with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the directors present at the meeting:

1. Issuance of unsecured, unlisted debentures in physical mode pursuant to conversion of a part of loan, to Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited, its existing lender.

Pdf Link: Oriental Trimex Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com