ORIENTAL TRIMEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that in pursuance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company proposed to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window was closed for trading in Companys equity shares for Designated Persons from July 01st, 2019 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and three months ended June 30, 2019.



Pdf Link: Oriental Trimex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 & Closure Of Trading Window As Per SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com