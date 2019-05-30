Dividend



The Board is pleased to recommend dividend of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share of face value of Rs.1/- each (i.e. @ 20%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Pdf Link: Oriental Veneer Products Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

