Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Company has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:

1. Recommended Final dividend @ 0.50/- Per Equity share for the F.Y. 2018-19 (subject to Approval of Members in ensuing Annual General Meeting.)

Published on May 29, 2019
