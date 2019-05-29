The Company has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:



1. Recommended Final dividend @ 0.50/- Per Equity share for the F.Y. 2018-19 (subject to Approval of Members in ensuing Annual General Meeting.)

Pdf Link: Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com