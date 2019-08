With reference to the above subject matter, we are enclosing herewith Proceeding of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Saturday, 03rd August, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Please take the same on your records.

Pdf Link: Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com