Pursuant to the Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed is the copy of Notice of the Board Meeting, published in the following newspapers:

1. Financial Express (English National Newspaper) on August 03, 2019.

2. Jan Satta (Daily Hindi Newspaper of the State) on August 03, 2019.





Pdf Link: Oscar Global Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com