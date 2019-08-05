Oseaspre Consultants Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Submission of Newspapers clippings of Board Meeting Notice.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby attach Board Meeting notice newspapers clippings of the Company to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 published in Free Press Journal and Nav Shakti on Friday, 2nd August, 2019 to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Oseaspre Consultants Limited

Sd/-

Ganesh S. Pardeshi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Pdf Link: Oseaspre Consultants Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
Oseaspre Consultants Ltd

