Pursuant to Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended vide SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 has amended the Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and has also framed and adopted the Policy for determination of Legitimate Purpose as a part thereof effective w.e.f. April 1, 2019.



Copy of the same is attached herewith and it is also available on the Companys website: www.owmnahar.com



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Oswal Leasing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com