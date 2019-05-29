Oswal Leasing Ltd. - Disclosure Of Authorized Key Managerial Personnel For Determining The Materiality Of An Event And Information Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, has authorized the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for the purpose of determining the materiality of an event and information and for the purpose of making necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges in connection with such material event or information. Details of Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) authorized are attached.

