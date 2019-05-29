Oswal Leasing Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities along with the Audit report thereon issued by M/s K R Aggarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company and Declaration pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 (3) (d) of Listing Regulations are enclosed herewith.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:10 P.M.



