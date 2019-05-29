A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 and the same meeting commenced at 07:00 p.m and concluded at 08.15 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decide the following matters:



1. Considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

2. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Hemal Suresh Shah (DIN: 06945808) as independent director of the company.

3. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. SANDIP NAVINCHANDRA GANDHI (DIN: 06945814) as independent director of the company.



Pdf Link: Padmanabh Industries Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com