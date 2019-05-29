Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 (which commenced at 5:05 p.m., and concluded at 6:16 p.m., inter alia, have approved / noted the following:-



1) Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 as recommended by Audit Committee. Please find attached Audited Financial Results, along with Audit Report and Impact of Audit Qualifications.



2) Appointed Mr. Vinodkumar Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer



3) Appointed Ms. Kritika Nigam (Membership No. A58298) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company



Pdf Link: PAE LTD. - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Approved Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) Along With Audit Report For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com