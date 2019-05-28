Pan Electronics India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for With Reference To The Earlier Announcement Dated 21St May 2019 Regarding Intimation Of Board Meeting Which Was Scheduled To Be Held On 28Th May, 2019 The Same Has Been Postponed And Rescheduled On 30Th May 2019 Due To Unavoidable Reasons/Circumstances.

PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Same as per announcement dated 21st May 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
